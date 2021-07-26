Birmingham City news: Blues-linked man's future becomes clearer as price-tag is revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Birmingham City set to kick-off their Championship campaign in just under two weeks' time, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to make a positive start to proceedings under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer.

The Blues stepped up their preparations for their opening weekend clash with Sheffield United by taking on Northampton Town last Saturday.

Although Birmingham were unable to seal victory in this particular pre-season friendly, they did make considerable strides in terms of their match fitness.

Whereas Bowyer has already bolstered his squad by making a host of signings this summer, he is seemingly looking to strengthen his options in the goalkeeping position.

Matija Sarkic is set to join Birmingham on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also recently been linked with a move to St Andrew's.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon last week suggested that the Blues were eyeing up a potential swoop for the shot-stopper.

Peacock-Farrell, who is also understood to be a target for Sheffield Wednesday, recently fell further down the pecking order at Burnley following the club's decision to sign Wayne Hennessey.

Limited to just four appearances in the Premier League last season, the Northern Ireland international may benefit from a temporary move away from Turf Moor this summer as it will prevent his career from stalling.

In a fresh update concerning Peacock-Farrell's future, Burnley's stance regarding a potential exit has become clearer.

According to Nixon, the Clarets will be willing to sanction a loan move if they receive a fee a £300k fee from a potential suitor.

AFC Bournemouth are understood to be the latest side to consider a swoop for Peacock-Farrell as they look to draft in a replacement for Asmir Begovic.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Birmingham edging closer to sealing a deal for Sarkic, they may not necessarily need to step up their pursuit of Peacock-Farrell if Bowyer believes that the Wolves man is ready to feature in the Championship.

Furthermore, it could be argued that paying the aforementioned fee for a player who will only be at the club for a short period of time would be a naïve decision by the Blues.

Providing that shot-stopper Neil Etheridge is able to make a swift return to fitness following his recent bout of illness, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he features on a regular basis for Birmingham next season.

Considering that Peacock-Farrell will be determined to join a side who can guarantee him regular first-team football, a move to St Andrew's could turn out to be an error as he may find it extremely difficult to compete with Etheridge for the Blues' starting role.

With Bournemouth seemingly keen on a switch, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the former Leeds United man decides to join the Championship outfit in the coming weeks.

