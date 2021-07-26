Destiny 2 Season 15: Latest Leaks Reveal Possible Exotic Item Coming In Upcoming Season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is just over a month away and leaks on social media have surfaced revealing a possible exotic item coming to the game.

Destiny 2 Season 14 has been thoroughly enjoyable for the community and many have been happy that, throughout, there were also challenges released to complete.

Hopefully we get more content like this for the new season, but what we know for sure is that there will be an abundance of new weapons, armour and Exotics.

With all this new content around the corner, many cannot wait for the release of the new season.

As always when a new season is on the way, leaks and rumours start to circulate on social media; even though they should always be taken with a pinch of salt, this upcoming leak is very exciting to hear.

Read More: Destiny 2 Season 15: Leaks, Release Date, Weapons, Season Pass, Exotics, Roadmap, Soft Cap And Everything We Know

Destiny 2 Season 15 Exotic Leaks Surface on Twitter

This new leak has spread like wildfire on Twitter, with many hoping it is reliable. With the information coming from Twitter user @GinsorKR, it is safe to say that he is very reliable as he is a dataminer.

Ginsor did not reveal a lot and he is keeping knowledge close to his chest. All he wrote was two words and this was enough to get the Destiny community talking. GinsorKR tweeted: “Thermobraic Greaves” and these were the words he saw in the latest codes.

This says a lot and has made many think this will be an upcoming exotic coming to season 15 due to the fact that exotic armour in the past has included the word ‘Greaves’.

This is very exciting and hopefully the armour would be along the lines of Thermobraic as this would mean that there would be an explosive element to it.

Hopefully this is just the start of leaks surfacing, as we have a while until the release of the game and players will be wanting to find out what new content will be on the way.

