Derby County transfer news: Rams dealt blow in their pursuit of 23-year-old defender

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for everyone associated with Derby County as the club have experienced plenty of lows as well as some highs.

Following a shocking run of form in the Championship, the Rams finally provided their supporters with something to shout about on the final day of the previous campaign as they avoided relegation to the third-tier by clinching a dramatic draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

With manager Wayne Rooney determined to guide Derby into a new dawn, he would have been hoping to receive some much-needed funds for transfers this summer.

However, the 35-year-old has yet to seal a deal for a new player due to the ongoing financial issues that the Rams are facing.

Currently under a transfer embargo, Derby cannot offer long-term deals to free agents whilst loanees will only be able to join the club on six-month contracts.

Considering that owner Mel Morris is still looking to sell the club following the collapse of two proposed takeovers earlier this year, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the Rams' future.

As a result of the precarious position that Derby find themselves in, they are now seemingly set to miss out on a potential target.

According to Football Insider, George Edmundson is closing in on a permanent move to Ipswich Town after Rangers accepted a bid believed to be in the region of £1m from the League One outfit for the defender.

A report from the Daily Record on Sunday revealed that Derby were looking into the possibility of re-signing the 23-year-old on loan this summer following his stint with the club earlier this year.

However, Edmundson has now been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Ipswich ahead of a medical at Portman Road.

Before returning to Ibrox in May, the defender made 10 appearances for Derby as helped the club retain their second-tier status for another year.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a setback for the Rams who would have been hoping to bring Edmundson back to Pride Park this summer.

During his brief stint with the Championship side last season, the defender managed to show glimpses of his talent as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.37 and 7.11 in the club's clashes with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

Considering that Edmundson also ranked in the top-five at Derby in terms of aerial duels won per game (3.6) and clearances per match (3.5), he could have been a useful addition to their squad this summer.

However, with Ipswich set to complete a deal for the Rangers man, Rooney will now need to turn his attention to alternative players as he is currently incredibly short of options at centre-back.

