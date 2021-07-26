Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer by a distance.

Despite retiring in 2006, the legendary striker remains way out in pole position with a remarkable 260 goals to his name.

Shearer netted 112 goals in 138 Premier League fixtures for Blackburn Rovers, where he won the league title in 1995.

He then famously moved to his beloved Newcastle United in July 1996 and went on to score a further 148 Premier League goals in 303 games.

Shearer also found the back of the net 23 times for Southampton in the old First Division prior to the Premier League’s inaugural season in 1992, so it’s perhaps a little unfair that his overall tally stands at 260 goals instead of 283.

The former England international could score all types of goals.

Aside from being magnificent inside the box, he could also score spectacular goals from distance, he was incredibly reliable from the penalty spot, he was fantastic in the air, and he could even take free-kicks.

Is Alan Shearer the best indirect free-kick taker ever?

And when it came to indirect free-kicks inside the box - which you used to see more of back in the day - Shearer is arguably the best we’ve seen.

Check out this screenshot from a Premier League clash between Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion in the early 2000s.

West Brom had all 11 players on the goal-line and it looked virtually impossible for Shearer to exploit any sort of gap.

“Find a way through that, Alan Shearer,” the commentator on ITV’s defunct ‘The Premiership’ said.

But the iconic striker somehow managed to hit the back of the net after Nolberto Solano teed-up him up just outside the six-yard box.

Shearer, who possessed one of the hardest strikes we’ve seen during the Premier League era, rifled the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Watch the video here…

Alan Shearer scored a similar goal for England in 1997

The Premier League icon also scored from a superb indirect free-kick while playing for England against Georgia at Wembley in 1997.

Teddy Sheringham laid the ball to Shearer with a back-heel and his revered teammate hammered the ball into the roof of the net with astonishing power and precision.

What a striker.

