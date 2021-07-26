QPR transfer rumours: Mark Warburton casting eye over 19-year-old winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers stepped up their preparations for the 2021/22 Championship campaign on Saturday by sealing an encouraging 4-2 victory over Manchester United in their latest pre-season friendly.

A brace from Lyndon Dykes as well as strikes from Moses Odubajo and Charlie Austin secured a confidence-boosting triumph for the Championship outfit at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Before their clash with the Red Devils, QPR announced the arrival of one of their long-term targets as Stefan Johansen sealed a move to the club for an undisclosed fee from Fulham.

As confirmed by the Hoops' official website, the midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Despite the fact that QPR manager Mark Warburton has already signed a plethora of players this summer, he may opt to bolster his squad once again in the coming weeks if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the 58-year-old is currently casting an eye over Brandon Aveiro ahead of a potential swoop.

The attacking midfielder is understood to be training with QPR as he looks to earn a move to the club.

Aveiro is currently a free-agent as Crystal Palace decided to release him following the culmination of the 2020/21 season.

Yet to play a senior game, the 19-year-old was limited to just four appearances for the Eagles' Under-23 side during the previous campaign.

Whilst Aveiro didn't feature in the club's meeting with the Red Devils at the weekend, he may be handed the opportunity to impress against Cambridge United tomorrow evening at the Abbey Stadium.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Aveiro has yet to prove his worth at senior level, QPR ought to steer clear of signing him this summer as there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for.

Furthermore, given that Warburton is currently able to call upon the services of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Albert Adomah and George Thomas, the attacking midfielder may struggle to force his way into the Hoops' match-day squad next season.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that both parties may find it beneficial if this move doesn't materialise as QPR will be able to switch their focus to other targets whilst Aveiro could join a team in a lower division who will be able to provide him with regular first-team football.

If Warburton continues to improve his squad between now and the end of the transfer window, there is no reason why he cannot help his side achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: Sancho joins Man Utd, Son staying at Spurs, Kane to City agreed

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News