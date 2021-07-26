Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics had a shocking commencement as the start of the Triathlon event was delayed.

While the athletes were diving into the water, a boat came in the way, thus the start being declared as false. Thankfully no one got injured.

The event started again and was eventually won by Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt who completed it in 1:45:04. He became the first Norwegian, male or female, to win an Olympic medal in Triathlon

Great Britain's Alex Yee claimed the silver medal by taking 1:45:15 to finish. This was Britain's fifth Olympic medal in triathlon. New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won bronze by finishing at 1:45:24.

Unlike the previous two editions, Jonatha Brownlee was unable to find a place on the podium as he finished 5th.

The triathlon went as organised but the shocking incident that delayed the start makes a case for being one of the shocking moments of the Olympics so far.

BBC commentator Matt Chilton said: "I have never seen anything like that before at the start of a triathlon - let alone one at the Olympics. What a shambles."

Former champion at the World Triathlon Series Non Stanford also slammed the incident, saying: "I've never seen that - definitely not in the Olympics. Hopefully the guys who did jump in, it didn't affect their race too much."

What happened was a pretty shocking thing to take place in any sporting event, not just the Olympics as the athletes who were competing could've been badly hurt, maybe even worse than that.

However, thankfully, nothing calamitous happened and we can only hope that none of the other events in the Olympics are marred by moments like this.

As of now, United States lead the medal tally over China due to more golds, Japan in third place followed by Great Britain in fourth and South Korea in fifth.

