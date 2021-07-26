Joe Joyce wants to fight winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British heavyweight boxing brute Joe Joyce wants to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, he told reporters.

The 35-year-old, who picked up a silver medal during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, rubberstamped his name as one of the top fighters in the division currently after defeating Carlos Takam on Saturday at Wembley.

Joyce achieved a sixth-round stoppage over the 40-year-old Cameroonian orthodox man while Joshua took 10 rounds to break Takam down.

After the fight, Joyce did not hesitate to preach his intentions to the world in what was a wonderful night of boxing back in front of packed out crowds in arenas.

Joyce wants the winner of Joshua vs Usyk

Speaking after the fight with BT Sport (via YouTube), Joyce was delighted with his performance, the addition of the crowd and is setting his sights on the WBO belt.

"Both of them [Joshua or Usyk], whoever wins the fight," he said confidently with a cheeky smile on his face.

"I'm here. I'm coming for that WBO title so whoever wants to challenge me for it, I mean, I'll challenge them for it, because they've got it. But I want it.

Warren added: "I'll tell you what. One thing you are guaranteed with that is an exciting fight. He [Joyce] doesn't make boring fights."

Joyce has got himself exactly where he wants to be. Having provided a shock win against Dubois and taking down Takam, he now has the heavyweight championship in his sights.

However, with everything up in the air still in regards to a super fight with AJ and Tyson Fury, time will tell whether Joyce will get his shot or if he will have to patiently wait his turn.

