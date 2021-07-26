Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano gives major update on Raphael Varane bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will submit an official bid for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in the next few days.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Varane?

Romano recently claimed that Varane wants to move to Man United this summer as he is keen to experience the Premier League.

The journalist suggested that the defender would be ready to accept the Red Devils' contract offer and is respectfully waiting on an agreement between the two clubs.

And it now appears that the move is edging closer based on his latest update.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Varane to Man United?

Romano claims that Man United will submit an official bid for Real Madrid defender Varane in the next few days, as the deal moves ever closer.

The journalist reveals that United's board members are confident that the transfer can get over the line and the Red Devils are the only club in the race for the World Cup winner's signature this summer.

Varane has an 'almost ready agreement' with the Manchester club on personal terms and the defender will not be extending his contract at Real Madrid as he is keen to pursue a different challenge.

Why would Varane want to leave Real Madrid?

The 28-year-old has won it all at Real Madrid which suggests that now is the right time to make the move to another club for a fresh challenge.

Varane has won countless titles in Spain's capital including four Champions League trophies, three league titles and four Club World Cups.

At Real Madrid there has been relatively consistent flow of silverware, however the task at United will be slightly different as the Red Devils are still yet to secure a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's leadership.

Will Varane be United's last major signing this summer?

Possibly not.

It appears that Man United could also be in the market for a central midfielder should Paul Pogba leave the club this summer as recent reports have linked the Frenchman with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports from Christian Falk in recent days, United have made a bumper salary offer to Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka. The journalist suggested that the Red Devils are set for the next round of negotiations with Bayern.

The Germany international is another target who would add trophy winning experience as he has lifted eight titles with the Bundesliga champions.

However, United could opt to go for a Premier League proven option such as Ruben Neves.

Dean Jones recently claimed that there is genuine interest from the Manchester outfit in Neves, who could prove to be a shrewd acquisition in the middle of the park as he is already familiar with Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

