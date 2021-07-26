Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals £50m deal is imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton centre-back Ben White will complete his move to Arsenal within the next seven days, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Romano states that the defender has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and the paperwork has been signed to complete a deal which will cost the North London side £50m.

An official announcement should come once White has completed his medical, Romano discloses.

How did White perform last season?

The 23-year-old was a mainstay in the Brighton side last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

WhoScored shows that White was a consistent performer for the Seagulls in defence. He blocked the joint-most shots per game in the first-team last season, with an average of 0.6, which is a very good trait for a defender to have.

White also rated highly when it came to interceptions with 1.7 per game, the joint-third highest for Brighton. One man who must have been impressed with White is England boss Gareth Southgate, as he selected the defender for his Euro 2020 squad.

White might have failed to make an appearance during the competition, but it is still testament to his performances that he was selected in the first place.

Is spending £50m a gamble or good business?

£50m is a lot of money for Arsenal to spend on White. Once the deal is completed, it will rank as the third most expensive signing in club history, with only Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang costing more.

The Gunners do seem very eager to get their man though, as Sky Sports reported that two earlier bids of £40m and £47m were turned down before Brighton finally accepted the third offer of £50m.

Mikel Arteta may well feel that the money is worth paying though as White could be a mainstay of the Gunners side for many years to come. At 23, White could easily play for the North London club for a decade if he steers clear of injury.

Will Arsenal sign any other defenders this summer?

Transfermarkt shows that Arsenal currently have four central defenders in the first-team squad. When White's move is confirmed that will bring the total to five. That is a fair number of players for that position, so perhaps the focus will shift to centre-backs leaving the club once the former Brighton star is at Arsenal.

Maybe right-back is an area that the Gunners will focus on. There are currently only two right-backs in Mikel Arteta's squad and Hector Bellerin has been linked with a departure.

The Telegraph reported that the Spaniard is ready to leave the club, but no interested parties have bid as yet.

