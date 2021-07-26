Chelsea: Reece James 'hasn't seen many better players' than sister Lauren James

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The women's football world is eager to see Lauren James make her return to West London.

Earlier this month, one of the most speculated transfer rumours came to fruition as the 19-year-old starlet joined Chelsea on a four-year deal. And who better to hype up her first appearance for the Blues than her brother?

"She’s an attacking player – direct, strong, powerful, can play with both feet," the right-back told Chelsea's official website. "She’s got a few skills as well. I’m really proud of where she’s got to and I know she can still go so much further. I know that, with time, she’ll push on much more."

The footballing siblings have been very vocal in their support for each other. Lauren recently posted a heartwarming tweet to celebrate Reece's success with the men's team when they won the Champions League back in May.

"From kicking ball behind the house to Champions League final!! Go an do your thing brother, proud sista always," she wrote before tweeting the iconic snap of the two of them holding the European trophy.

James has made a huge impact since joining the reformed Manchester United team in 2018. The striker made history by scoring the Reds' first Championship and Women's Super League goal. She also stepped up to the occasion at Old Trafford last season, netting the women's side's first ever goal at the Theatre of Dreams.

For WSL champions Chelsea, this is a huge coup and Reece has explained exactly why his sister will be a vital asset to the Blues' future.

"I hadn’t seen many better players than her. Whenever we played together, I was always quite impressed. She played in the boys’ games all the time when I was younger – whenever I trained, she would train as well."

Lauren James scored 22 goals in 40 appearances for United and is viewed as one of the nation's most exciting young talents. Once again, Emma Hayes has shown why she is one of the game's best managers by snapping up the teenager.

Chelsea Women are still yet to win the Champions League after they fell at the final hurdle last season against Barcelona. This term, focus will be on finally becoming European champions, and adding James to the roster could be the extra boost the Blues need to see off the opposition.

