Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano confirms major transfer deal

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Raphael Varane to Manchester United is almost done and the transfer will be completed in a matter of hours or days.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Romano claimed on Sunday evening that Man United will submit an official bid for Real Madrid's Varane in the next few days as the Red Devils board are confident that a deal is getting closer.

The journalist revealed that the 28-year-old will not be extending his contract with the Spanish giants and suggested that he has almost reached an agreement on personal terms with the Manchester outfit.

It now appears that Varane to United is all-but done with the deal looking closer than at any stage before.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Varane to Man United?

On Monday afternoon, Romano provided a further update, this time suggesting that Man United's pursuit of Real Madrid defender Varane is approaching it's conclusion as the two clubs have almost reached an agreement with only the final details left to be completed.

The journalist claims that a deal will be finalised in a matter of hours or days and the 28-year-old has a total agreement with the Red Devils in regards to personal terms.

What does Varane’s move mean for Harry Maguire?

Since joining Man United Maguire has been the most experienced centre-back in the Red Devils' backline. However, whilst Varane is the same age as the England international, he boasts a wealth of trophy winning know-how and could elevate Maguire's game to another level.

The two defenders could actually compliment each other's game. Maguire has a habit of stepping out from the back to deliver incisive passes into the midfield and Varane is known for his pace which could be utilised to protect United when their captain glides into the middle of the park.

Likewise, conveniently for Man United Varane has tended to line up in the right centre-back position for Real Madrid, whereas Maguire predominantly features on the left.

What's left for Man United to do this summer?

Whilst Man United have seemingly been focused on incoming signings, there could be a few outgoings as well this summer.

According to recent reports from The Daily Star, the Premier League giants are keen to offload Anthony Martial after securing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho. The report claimed that Tottenham are interested in the Frenchman and he'd cost £50m.

Paul Pogba could be another big sale for United as recent reports claimed that he is unlikely to sign a contract extension. PSG are reportedly interested in signing him, which would mean the Red Devils may have to look for a replacement.

Saul could well be the ideal alternative to Pogba as he has experience at the highest level and won La Liga last season. According to recent reports United are front-runners to sign the Spaniard.

Whether the Manchester outfit actually make any more signings this summer remains to be seen, but should Varane join the club it would undoubtedly make them one of the favourites for the Premier League title.

