In an exclusive interview with our own Louis Dangoor, Big E opened up about Vince McMahon's immediate backstage reaction to victory in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, Big E noted that while he couldn't specify what was said in the brief conversation he had with the WWE Chairman after his Money in the Bank ladder match win, the overall vibe was very positive:

"Yeah, yeah. I’m trying to remember specifically. We had a brief conversation. I’m trying to remember exactly what it was, man. It was definitely positive, it was definitely positive, he had a smile on his face. We talked for thirty seasons or a minute or so and moved on. There’s so much going on, people pulling me in different directions, I had a bunch of interviews to do afterwards. Man, I wish I could give you a gem that you could use of a quote, but I don’t remember exactly what was said, but it was positive. I feel like the whole reception for the match, the reaction, for the finish, all of it was very positive. I wish I had a quote for you, but I can’t remember."

For those that don't know, Big E managed to defeat Seth Rollins, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Morrison, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre on July 18 to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time in his career.

As a result, Big E now has a guaranteed World Championship match later down the line, hinting in interviews over the last week that he will likely challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time comes, trying to become a World Champion for the first time in his career.

You can watch Friday Night SmackDown, which will feature the fallout from Big E's big win, every week live in the UK on BT Sport.

