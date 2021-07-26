Battlefield 2042: Season Pass reportedly will be "most extensive" ever

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 will have an extraordinary amount of content on its all-new Season Pass, reports have revealed.

EA and DICE recently revealed more of what will be on offer to gamers with the reveal of Battlefield Portal during its EA Play Live expo, which is designed to give back to the fans within the gaming community with an array of options on offer - including armies, maps, weapons and vehicles all in one place.

After the game is launched in October, there will be an array of post-launch content that will be revealed (via Tom Henderson), including two new maps, two additional Portal maps, up to eight new weapons and three vehicles.

While this could significantly add to the game's expected and already enormous download size, it appears to be a decision made by the developers to provide as much content as possible to its loyal fanbase.

Battlefield 2042 Season Pass

According to DualShockers, what EA and DICE will offer to players will be the "most extensive in the series' history."

With the game being made available in multiple editions, it will mean that four battle passes will be dished out to each player for free during the first 12 months.

It appears that EA have really been listening to their fans when it comes to this - as their Portal Roadmap, which you can see below, will combine some of the favourite features from the Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 games.

Sure, the only downside to this is that gamers not on either PlayStation Now or Xbox Game Pass will have to reserve plenty of memory over the next few years.

But the perks outdo the cons for us, and with all of this content on offer, it is hard to see how you will get bored any time soon.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on 22nd October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

