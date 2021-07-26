Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Olympic games roared into life this weekend as the festival of sport got underway in Tokyo.

A year later than originally planned, the games got off to a quality start thanks to an understate but bang-on-the-nose opening ceremony in the Japanese capital.

We have already been treated to a glut of superb sporting action, while a basketball-playing robot swished its way into our hearts.

Just three days in and we have already been reminded why we love the olympics so much.

Fo well over a century now the games have entertained, amazed and reminded the world of authentic, raw beauty of sport.

They have traversed the globe, survived World Wars, terrorist plots and acted as a staging post for some of the most iconic and important human rights protests in the history of our planet.

Now, they have even overcome a global pandemic and, while it is frightfully eery to watch a games with no fans present, it is the lockdown distraction the world so desperately needed.

Let's face it, we all consider ourselves to be some kind of sporting Archimedes whenever the Olympics rolls around, spring out our recycled random facts that we picked up about all the rogue sports in the games.

Well, now is your chance to really hone those skills, to fight for the gold and prove that you are the ultimate Olympic trivia champion.

Good luck!

1 of 20 In which city is the 2020 Olympics being hosted? Beijing Shanghai Tokyo Hong Kong

