Apex Legends Season 10: First Emergence Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Apex Legends Season 10 is nearly upon us and the first gameplay trailer for the new season called Emergence has been released.

The battle royale game has been a huge success ever since it was released back in 2017, and one thing that has kept it so popular is the fact that it is free-to-play but also has seasons and unlockable rewards in the battle pass.

As the two season 9 limited-time events have now come to a close, many are excited as it means season 10 is just around the corner.

As always, gameplay footage is always key to show before release as it shows the gaming community what to expect, and it seems like Apex fans are in for a lot of treats when Season 10 finally releases.

Apex Legends Reveal First Gameplay Trailer for Season 10

Developers Respawn entertainment premiered the game play trailer on YouTube via their account.

Thousands tuned in to watch it live and the YouTube chat was flooded with excited replies as the trailer was shown. The full video can be seen down below. The footage was just over two and a half minutes long so players did get treated and can see a lot of what the new season will entail in the trailer.

Players got their first glimpse of the new Legend Seer and Apex also recently revealed what his abilities would be in the game.

When Emergence is available to play, no doubt a lot of people will use Seer to see how he ranks among the Legends.

We could see what looked like brand new skins, weapons and it seems to be a really excited season coming our way. What was also great to hear was the fact that there will be a new weapon called Rampage.

With new places of interest teased in the trailer as well, no doubt there will be a lot of hotspots that many will be landing at when they first drop into Kings Canyon.

