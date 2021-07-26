Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After winning Money in the Bank on July 18, Big E sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to speak about his big win at the pay-per-view, the backstage reaction from his employers and peers, and his plans for cashing-in.

During his interview with GiveMeSport, Big E spoke at the reaction from his peers after he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month, revealing that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston left him a touching message on a whiteboard at the Dickies Arena:

‘Yeah man, it’s almost overwhelming. Everyone was so nice, and of course Kofi [Kingston] and [Xavier] Woods were the first in gorilla. With what Kofi had that day and what he’d been through, for some reason, I didn’t expect them to be, you know they had other stuff to do. I didn’t necessarily expect them to be there, but those guys are always so thoughtful. There’s whiteboard we had in male talent, it’s a newer building there are a few different dressing rooms, and we found a smaller one which was kind of for us to kind of catch up again, but we were all so busy. There’s actually a whiteboard and they left a very lovely message for me. Those guys are always so supportive. I was almost going to post it, but it did have some cuss words, so I was like ‘ahh let’s just keep this between you and I’, we’re PG and whatnot."

Big E also spoke about how the reaction from WWE fans on social media following his big has been generally incredibly positive, something that made the day incredibly "special" for him:

"Everyone has been so lovely, from fans to my peers. I think in wrestling, it feels rare that, you know when someone wins, it’s usually split to some degree for the most part. This felt, either I missed it, maybe there was some negative reaction, but I didn’t really see much of it. It’s humbling to see so many people be so supportive. It was a special day for me."

In the same interview, Big E also spoke about the reaction from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon towards his big win at Money in the Bank, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Big E also spoke about the school of thought that Money in the Bank is best when held by a heel, with the SmackDown star explaining that he doesn't think babyfaces all have to cash in the same way:

"It is something that I’ve thought about, and you’re right, I think there is that element. I kind of feel the same way too. I think typically, when you see babyfaces cash in, it’s the beforehand ‘on this day, I’ll see you two weeks from now,’ because as a babyface you’re always the one that does the upstanding thing. You don’t strike when someone is vulnerable, eyen though they do it to you all the time. I think it’s okay for babyfaces and people that are supposed to be likeable to do that because it always gets such a babyface reaction anyways. Like Seth [Rollins] running down at WrestleMania, that gets a babyface pop. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a babyface doing something like that, but it’s going to take some time to think about what I want to do, who I want to do after. This is all still pretty new, you know? I genuinely do agree with you, but I think there’s some fun ways to make this still feel compelling or interesting as a babyface."

