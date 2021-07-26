WWE: Big E says New Day left him touching message after Money in the Bank win (Exclusive)
After winning Money in the Bank on July 18, Big E sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to speak about his big win at the pay-per-view, the backstage reaction from his employers and peers, and his plans for cashing-in.
During his interview with GiveMeSport, Big E spoke at the reaction from his peers after he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month, revealing that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston left him a touching message on a whiteboard at the Dickies Arena:
‘Yeah man, it’s almost overwhelming. Everyone was so nice, and of course Kofi [Kingston] and [Xavier] Woods were the first in gorilla. With what Kofi had that day and what he’d been through, for some reason, I didn’t expect them to be, you know they had other stuff to do. I didn’t necessarily expect them to be there, but those guys are always so thoughtful. There’s whiteboard we had in male talent, it’s a newer building there are a few different dressing rooms, and we found a smaller one which was kind of for us to kind of catch up again, but we were all so busy. There’s actually a whiteboard and they left a very lovely message for me. Those guys are always so supportive. I was almost going to post it, but it did have some cuss words, so I was like ‘ahh let’s just keep this between you and I’, we’re PG and whatnot."
Big E also spoke about how the reaction from WWE fans on social media following his big has been generally incredibly positive, something that made the day incredibly "special" for him:
"Everyone has been so lovely, from fans to my peers. I think in wrestling, it feels rare that, you know when someone wins, it’s usually split to some degree for the most part. This felt, either I missed it, maybe there was some negative reaction, but I didn’t really see much of it. It’s humbling to see so many people be so supportive. It was a special day for me."
In the same interview, Big E also spoke about the reaction from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon towards his big win at Money in the Bank, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Big E also spoke about the school of thought that Money in the Bank is best when held by a heel, with the SmackDown star explaining that he doesn't think babyfaces all have to cash in the same way:
"It is something that I’ve thought about, and you’re right, I think there is that element. I kind of feel the same way too. I think typically, when you see babyfaces cash in, it’s the beforehand ‘on this day, I’ll see you two weeks from now,’ because as a babyface you’re always the one that does the upstanding thing. You don’t strike when someone is vulnerable, eyen though they do it to you all the time. I think it’s okay for babyfaces and people that are supposed to be likeable to do that because it always gets such a babyface reaction anyways. Like Seth [Rollins] running down at WrestleMania, that gets a babyface pop. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a babyface doing something like that, but it’s going to take some time to think about what I want to do, who I want to do after. This is all still pretty new, you know? I genuinely do agree with you, but I think there’s some fun ways to make this still feel compelling or interesting as a babyface."
You can watch Friday Night SmackDown, which will feature the fallout from Big E's big win, every week live in the UK on BT Sport.News Now - Sport News