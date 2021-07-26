Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Walking Dead collab returning to battle royale series

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks online have suggested that a Walking Dead collaboration will be making a return to Fortnite for the first time in 18 months.

The gaming community has thoroughly enjoyed Invasion and the intergalactic edge that Epic Games provided during Season 7, and will have to come to an end at some point, sadly.

Because of this, this hasn't stopped fans of the battle royale series from speculating what the game's developers could have stuffed up their proverbial sleeves, as they never fail to leave gamers short when it comes to content selection.

While there is a genuine mystery in the air regarding the theme for Season 8 and the cinematics surrounding it at this stage, leaks have emerged online in regards to what could be on the horizon and what might be up for grabs.

Fortnite Walking Dead collaboration

Those leaks have come from HYPEX, a notorious leaker that has featured in some big-name publications, and revealed that the Walking Dead collaboration, that Fortnite previously had back in December 2020, could be making an unexpected return to the franchise.

He also revealed that a glider is "already in the works" which could have torches and fire on it, and suggested that it is why Epic did not bring other characters the first time around, using just Daryl Dixon and Michonne.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the theme of Season 8 will revolve around the Walking Dead, but it might provide an indication regarding which direction the developers are taking Fortnite in.

We will have to be patient for the time being, unfortunately.

