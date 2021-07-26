Bronze, Miedema, Harder: Leah Williamson names world's best women's footballer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has lauded Lucy Bronze as the best women’s footballer in the world.

The England star named her international teammate as the greatest player on the planet ahead of Gunners teammate Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea forward Pernille Harder.

Williamson was speaking to YouTube channel UMM as part of their “In that Order” series. Presenter Harry Pinero asks the centre-back a series of questions and then offers three options which the defender then ranks in order of preference.



When asked to decide on the best player in the world, the 24-year-old joked “I knew you’d throw Lucy [Bronze] in there.”



Judging the players proved tough for Williamson, though she was sure on who to put in third place.

“I can’t give it to Harder - just because I’ve played with the other two and I know it and I’ve felt it and I’ve been beaten by them so many times in training!” she revealed.



As for the top spot, the Gunners star was torn between all-time leading Women’s Super League scorer Miedema and the outstanding Bronze. In the end, Williamson opted for her compatriot as number one, stressing how the Manchester City defender has the ability to make any side better.



Bronze is the reigning Best FIFA Women’s Player and has played 82 times for England so far in her career. In 2018 and 2020 she was voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and became the first female to win the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2019.

The 29-year-old is also part of Team GB’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics alongside Williamson. Bronze has started both games and registered two assists already, with Hege Riise’s side having won two games from two.



Aside from naming the best player in the world, Williamson also answered other questions, including Arsenal’s all-time greatest player.



To watch the interview with UMM in full, click here

