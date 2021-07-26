Dead Space Remake: Microtransactions to be excluded from next-gen edition

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dead Space Remake will not include microtransactions of any kind, according to the game's producers.

EA games of recent years have gone down the route of applying in-game currency to some of its biggest titles. Although Apex Legends is free-to-play, it was recently added to Battlefield V and caused a bit of a stir from the gaming community upon its introduction.

The publishers have not added to the Dead Space series since 2013 and fans have been speculating for many years whether a fourth game would be made to accompany what has been a hugely popular game.

While they might not have got their wish with the announcement of the next-generation Dead Space Remake trailer, EA have been elaborating about the game itself and what gamers can expect when it is eventually launched.

No microtransactions in Dead Space Remake

This was confirmed by EA's senior producer Phil Ducharme as part of an interview with IGN.

He said: "We're looking at what can be taken and reinjected into the first game from a future standpoint. We're also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for instance, in our game."

This is refreshing news for those fans of EA games, upon their frustration that the use of microtransactions is purely just a money-making exercise.

Of course, this claim is highly subjective and the American organisation will likely argue that they are providing variety with in-game currency.

But those that are not a fan of them will be breathing a sigh of relief, as the focus can be shifted to making the gameplay on the next-gen remake as fun and entertaining as possible, thanks to the Frostbite Engine that will be used in the franchise for the first time.

We can't wait to play as Isaac Clarke and make a return to the USG Ishimura once more, with stunning graphical details to match.

