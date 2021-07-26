Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two years ago, at the age of just 19, Spanish right-back Pedro Porro completed an £11 million switch from Girona to Manchester City.

Given the sensational squad depth available to City boss Pep Guardiola at the time, it was always unlikely that Porro was going to feature in the first-team picture immediately. Nobody was surprised, therefore, when he was offloaded on loan to Real Valladolid as soon as he had signed his contract with the Premier League side.

CONFIRMED! Manchester United sign Raphael Varane! (The Football Terrace)

A further loan spell followed last season, this time to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal on a two-year deal. Porro was a regular fixture for his new side last term, helping them to lift their first league title in five years. Such was the form showed by Porro that even managed to attract the attention of his national head coach Luis Enrique, who handed the youngster his full international debut back in March.

Despite all of his success over the last 12 months, however, Porro doesn't appear to be anywhere near the radar of his parent club.

Per The Mirror, Porro has shockingly admitted that he has never even spoken to his manager at the Etihad Stadium.

"No, I've never talked to Pep Guardiola," revealed Porro in an interview with Portuguese media outlet A Bola. "I don't think he even knows they (City) hired me. But they must be aware of what I've been doing."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Porro has never played a competitive game for City - and that's apparently something he doesn't expect will change.

"I can't say anything, what I can tell you is that next [this] week there could be something big," teased Porro, hinting that Sporting might be about to activate the £7.2 million release clause in his contract with City.

Thankfully for Porro, his career seems to be going just fine without any input from Guardiola, but it is pretty astounding that he's never had a conversation with the 50-year-old - even if it was only a quick message of congratulations after picking up his first Spanish cap.

1 of 15 When did Man City first play in European competition? 1968-69 1969-70 1967-68 1965-66

Such distant relationships are nothing new to Guardiola either. Recently, former City defender Angelino blasted Pep in the media for "killing my self-confidence" during his own spell in Manchester.



Hardly ringing endorsements for one of the game's most well-known managers.

News Now - Sport News