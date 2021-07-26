eFootball will keep fan-favourite game mode Master League

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

eFootball has been announced and developers Konami has revealed that popular game mode Master League will be on the new free-to-play sports game.

This is possibly Konami’s last attempt at trying to compete with the hugely successful franchise FIFA.

FIFA is currently the most popular football game around and over the last few years it has made Pro Evolution Soccer barely compete.

With the new game only being announced in the last week there is still a lot unknown; however, we have been told that the game will be released in late 2021.

Despite the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise coming to a close with the release of eFootball, it looks like there will still be a lot of features from PES that come to the new game.

Konami Reveal Master League Will Be Coming To eFootball

Gaming fans will be thoroughly excited to hear that Master League will be sticking around despite the Pro Evolution franchise ending.

Many were worried as there was no news about the popular mode following the game being announced, but fans don’t have to worry any longer. Master League will be returning, but there is a catch.

As reported by the Metro, Konami have confirmed that the game mode will be available as a purchasable DLC. Despite revealing this information, there is not a known price for this DLC yet.

For those who don’t know, Master League was a fun game mode that saw players create and manage their own team, which typically started with a squad of fictional and distinctly average players.

It was praised by those who played the game, so it is very good to hear it will be staying with eFootball and with it being a free-to-play game, no doubt many will buy the DLC.

It is a clever idea from Konami to make it a DLC and hopefully it will be as good on eFootball as it has been on Pro Evolution Soccer.

