Sheffield United Transfer Rumours: Blades lining up swoop for Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to step up their preparations for their return to the Championship next month by producing an encouraging display in their upcoming pre-season friendly clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Slavisa Jokanovic in May, the Blades have made a slow start to the transfer window.

Whilst some of their Championship rivals have opted to get their business done early this summer, United have yet to bolster their squad despite the fact that their campaign begins on August 7th.

However, if recent reports are anything to go by, Jokanovic could be lining up a potential move for one of Liverpool's exciting young talents.

According to page 62 of the latest print edition of The Sun on Sunday (as cited by The 72), the Blades are interested in signing Harvey Elliott on a temporary basis from the Reds.

The 18-year-old was handed his professional debut by Jokanovic during the Serbian's time in charge of Fulham and has since gone on to feature on nine occasions for Liverpool in all competitions.

Having recently signed a new long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side, it is understood that the winger may be allowed to leave the club on loan for the second successive season.

After joining Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis last year, Elliott managed to set the Championship alight with his attacking displays.

As well as providing 11 assists during the previous campaign at this level, the winger also chipped in with seven goals in 41 league appearances as he thrived under the guidance of Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

The Blades could face competition from elsewhere for Elliott's signature as Brentford are also eyeing up a swoop.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether United are able to convince Liverpool to part ways with Elliott in the coming weeks.

Whereas the winger unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent, he may struggle for game-time at Anfield next season due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Taking this into consideration, a loan move to a team who can guarantee him regular first-team football could do wonders for Elliott's development.

Providing that United are able to win the race for Elliott, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they make a positive start to the new term with the winger in their side.

Transfer News LIVE: Sancho joins Man Utd, Son staying at Spurs, Kane to City agreed

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News