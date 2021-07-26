Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite several reputable journalists suggesting otherwise, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has seemingly denied the reports that he is going to be returning to WWE later on this year.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the launch of Jungle Cruise, The Rock said "there's nothing" to tease regarding a potential return to WWE for him, before jokingly saying he was going to team with co-star Emily Blunt:

Dwayne Johnson: “There’s nothing.” Emily Blunt: “It’s gonna be me and him.” Johnson: “Yeah, it’s gonna be a tag team.” Blunt: “Gonna be me and him, and there’s gonna be a big fight.”

Reports have indicated that WWE is very much intent on booking a huge match at WrestleMania 38 next year in Texas between The Rock and his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match was something that WWE was reportedly considering for WrestleMania 37 last year, but several reputable journalists have claimed that the company wants to do the match in April 2022.

WWE is reportedly so intent on having The Rock and Roman Reigns work together that backup plans have been put into place in case the Hollywood megastar cannot wrestle a full singles match, which you can read about by clicking here.

Reports that emerged last week even suggested that WWE wants to have The Rock back by Survivor Series later on this year. While Rock is not slated to wrestle at the November pay-per-view WWE wants him to appear to celebrate 25 years since his debut for the company.

In a similar way to how John Cena is right now following his return at Money in the Bank, The Rock will reportedly be working on BOTH WWE Raw and SmackDown when he does return to WWE TV, which you can read more about by clicking here.

For more on what the future holds for The Rock and WWE, stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

