Tottenham transfer news: 113-cap star flies out of Europe for exit talks

According to The Times, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is in talks with Qatar side Al-Duhail over a potential move away from north London.

What's the latest transfer news involving Toby Alderweireld?

The Times claims that Tottenham’s Alderweireld is close to leaving the club after a six-year stay with Spurs. The defender is reportedly in talks with Qatar side Al-Duhail over the prospect of a proposed £13m transfer.

The report suggests that the 113-cap Belgium international has flown to Doha to enter discussions over personal terms, as his exit moves ever closer.

According to Salary Sport, Alderweireld still has two years remaining on his current £150,000 per week deal with Tottenham, although it appears that his time at the club will come to an end much sooner.

Is Alderweireld's potential exit a surprise?

His exit will come as no surprise to Spurs fans after reports from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that the 32-year-old is hopeful of leaving the club this summer and was confident that a transfer could be secured following the European Championships.

Although, Pete O’Rourke recently claimed that Alderweireld had been looking at a return to Belgium which makes a move to Qatar somewhat surprising.

Has Alderweireld declined in recent seasons?

Arguably yes.

Alderweireld has heavily featured for Spurs in recent seasons, however in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign he was on the substitutes bench on ten occasions and was even left out of the side twice. His reduction in gametime suggests that he is on the decline and is drifting out of favour at the north London outfit.

This is no surprise as at 32 years old he is entering the latter stages of his career and Spurs should be on the lookout for a younger alternative to the Belgian.

Are Tottenham already working on a replacement?

It appears that Tottenham are already preparing to sign a replacement for Alderweireld this summer, as Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Spurs are working on a deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

The journalist suggested that the Argentine is one of the names on Tottenham’s list of targets in the transfer window, although a move is not yet at an advanced stage.

In May, Serie A announced that Romero had been officially named as the division’s best defender in the 2020/21 campaign which suggests he could be a major coup for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The defender is also just 23 years old, considerably younger than Alderweireld, therefore he has the potential to be a mainstay in the side for the foreseeable future.

