Rangers Transfer News: £540k-rated Ibrox man wanted by English club

Wigan Athletic are poised to make a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jordan Jones?

The report suggests that the 26-year-old, who is rated at £540k, could leave the Ibrox club during the current transfer window, as League One side Wigan are interested in signing the former Kilmarnock man.

How has Jones performed for Rangers?

Jones has not had the best of times in Glasgow since joining the Gers in 2019.

He has played only 19 games, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. With a lack of first-team football at Ibrox, Jones spent the second-half of last season on loan at League One team Sunderland.

In his time with the Black Cats, Jones made 21 appearances, with three goals and four assists to his name. He may well have appeared on Wigan's radar as he played against the Latics in April, in a game which Sunderland lost 2-1.

Would Rangers be willing to let Jones go?

Looking at Rangers' squad on Transfermarkt, the club have a host of players that can be utilised on the wings. Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Brandon Barker and Ianis Hagi all featured for the Gers last season, with Kent the undoubted first-choice in the side, making 52 appearances.

In contrast, Jones made only four appearances for Rangers, with just two being starts. The Ibrox side do have a big squad, so perhaps Steven Gerrard will feel that the time is right to move on those struggling to get regular first-team football if there's interest in them.

That may well apply to Jones, who may have to leave the club if he wants to play every week. Wigan might offer that opportunity.

Could any other players leave Rangers?

The Rangers manager won't want to lose any of his most important players, especially with Champions League qualifiers on the horizon. He will want to keep the team that emphatically won the Scottish Premiership title last season together for a run at the biggest club tournament in the game.

There will be inevitably be rumours of players leaving Ibrox as the window gets set to close, and one man who will be the subject of speculation is Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard recently admitted that he 'doesn't know' if the striker will still be a Rangers player when the transfer window closes, with Porto reported to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Glen Kamara has also been the subject of rumours, with the Finnish midfielder reportedly interesting Arsenal.

Only time will tell if one of Rangers' bigger names leaves in the transfer window, but it would not be a surprise to see a squad player like Jones depart as it would benefit both parties.

