Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raphael Varane's move to Manchester United is nearing completion.

On Monday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted his famous phrase 'here we go', signalling that the deal will be official very shortly.

The signing - which will cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side around only £35 million with add-ons - is rightly drawing envious gazes from rival fans.

Varane is the perfect modern-day defender thanks to his pace and strength, while he's also a serial winner.

The 28-year-old won four Champions Leagues at Real Madrid and was a key member of the France team that triumphed at the 2018 World Cup.

Varane signs for Man United | Football Terrace

United are acquiring one of the very best in the business and Varane's potential partnership with Harry Maguire is certainly a mouthwatering one.

Real Madrid fans clearly know they're losing a world-class footballer and one supporter of the Spanish club has created an incredible tribute video that highlights just how good he was for Los Blancos.

Perfectly-timed tackles, vital blocks and important goals all feature in the stunning compilation, which is available to watch below.

Keep your eyes peeled for a few moments of brilliant skill from Varane as well...

Real Madrid fan's tribute to Varane

United are adding a superstar to their already talented roster and the rest of the Premier League should be a tad concerned.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Magurie and Luke Shaw is arguably the best back four in world football right now - on paper at least.

That quartet tick every single box and it'll be a huge shock if United concede the amount of goals as they did in 2020/21.

In the Premier League alone, the team's goalkeepers were beaten 44 times, which is simply not good enough for a side with aspirations of winning the title.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The signing of Varane will likely reduce that number significantly and if that happens, United will challenge Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea for English football's biggest prize in 2021/22.

1 of 12 How many times has Raphael Varane won the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid? 4 2 5 7

News Now - Sport News