Wolves transfer news: Jorge Mendes proposes 6 ft 2 record-breaker

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered AC Milan striker Rafael Leao to Wolves, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leao?

It is understood that Mendes has offered his client to several Premier League clubs, with Wolves being one of them.

According to the Calciomercato report, Milan consider Leao to be a useful player for their squad but they would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €30m (£25.7m).

Is there a potential stumbling block for the deal?

Mendes appears to be keen for Leao to join Wolves but the same cannot be said for the 22-year-old himself at this stage.

Leao still has three years on his contract, and his current stance is that he wants to remain at Milan next season to prove his worth having made a positive start to pre-season by scoring in the side's opening two friendlies.

This is a stumbling block that Wolves will have to overcome if they do want to push ahead and sign Leao this summer.

Which record did Leao break last season?

Heading into Milan's penultimate game of 2020, the side led Serie A after winning eight of their opening 12 league games.

With city rivals Inter Milan breathing down their neck in the title race, Milan took on Sassuolo in late December knowing that they needed to get another victory to maintain the gap at the top of the table. Leao helped them do just that.

Straight from the kick-off, the 6 foot 2 attacker ran through to give his team the lead in just six seconds. His strike was the fastest goal in Serie A history, breaking a the previous record which had stood for 19 years.

Could Jorge Mendes convince Leao to move to Molineux?

Mendes has worked his magic to Wolves' advantage in the past by convincing high-profile player such as Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho to move to the Midlands-based club.

Wolves have also benefited from bringing in one of Mendes' younger clients in recent years as well, with Pedro Neto flourishing in the Premier League last season when he recorded 11 goal contributions in the Premier League. The winger is a similar age to Leao, and also arrived at Wolves from Serie A, so he could act as a blueprint for how to move from Italy to England and hit the ground running.

Mendes and Wolves appear to have formed a strong relationship over the years, and Mendes could use the success of some of his other players, including Neto, to tempt Leao over to Molineux.

