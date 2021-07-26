Celtic Transfer News: Hoops consider move for 18-goal attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are interested in signing Croatian attacker Kristijan Lovrić, IndexHR reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kristijan Lovrić?

The report discloses that the Hoops are keen on buying the Gorica winger, but they face competition from Serie A side Verona.

An earlier report from IndexHr revealed that the player was close to joining Dynamo Kiev last season, but Gorica decided against a €3m (£2.6m) deal.

How did Lovrić perform last season?

Lovrić was in excellent form for Gorica last season.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals in 32 appearances, which is a great record for a player that isn't a striker. Some centre-forwards would be envious of that kind of goal return.

That goal threat might well be why the Hoops are interested in bringing the 6 ft 1 talent to Glasgow.

Where would Lovrić fit into the Celtic squad?

Lovrić would fit into the Hoops squad well, as the club are lacking in players that can play on the left side of the attack.

Transfermarkt shows that the Celtic squad has only two players available for that position - Mikey Johnston and new signing Kyogo Furuhashi.

Johnston has struggled with injury recently, as he was limited to only 10 appearances last season. Furuhashi spent much of his career at former club Vissel Kobe as a striker, and it will be interesting to see if Ange Postecoglou plays him up front or as a winger.

The Hoops boss seems to be placing a priority on wide forwards who can find the back of the net, which is what Furuhashi can do - he scored 16 goals for Vissel Kobe this season.

Recent signing Liel Abada is another winger who likes to score goals. He netted 13 times for Maccabi Petah Tikva last season.

It looks as if Postecoglou wants goal threats from all areas of his attack and Lovrić fits the bill.

Is there any risk in this transfer?

The signing of Lovric would be a gamble. For a start, the Croatian league is a bit of an unknown quantity standard wise. Just because you score double figures in Croatia does not mean you will do the same in Scotland.

It could also be a bit of a concern that at the age of 25, he only has one international cap.

Croatia are a strong side internationally, but if he was really standing out in the Prva Liga then Lovric would likely have made more appearances for his country by now.

But if the winger is a player that Postecoglou really wants and feels could improve the Hoops starting line-up, then Celtic should move to beat Verona to his services.

