David Beckham's dream of owning a successful Major League Soccer franchise is quickly turning into a nightmare.

The English icon's Inter Miami side have been absolutely woeful this year and currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Phil Neville's first stint in club management has been an unmitigated disaster up until now, with Miami mustering just nine points from their first 13 games.

They've only scored 10 goals in league action as well, which is a woeful return.

Former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is responsible for five of Miami's MLS goals this season.

But despite accounting for half the team's league goals thus far, the Argentine is yet to show anything close to his best form out in America.

Judging by one clip of Higuain from Miami's 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, the 33-year-old isn't exactly working hard to reach top gear either.

In the rather damning video, the striker can be seen taking a leisurely stroll while his team attempt to build an attack.

To make matters worse, the incident occurred in just the 35th-minute of the game.

Higuain's lack of effort resulted in a Miami player delivering a cross into the box while the Argentine was around 30 yards away from the opposition's penalty box.

Higuain takes a stroll for Inter Miami

That's not really what you want to see from a player reportedly earning a base salary of £5.45 million, is it? By the way, that makes him the highest-paid player in MLS.

Neville and Beckham will want way more from their star man, otherwise the franchise will remain bottom of the table for quite some time.

Miami's next game pits them against Montreal, who are currently 17 places higher in seventh.

Can Beckham's side finally bring an end to their winless run? At this point in time, you wouldn't want to put money on them picking up a much-needed three points.

