Man United transfer news: Red Devils believe they can finally land top class target for £45m

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are best placed to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who could be available for just £45m this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

Francesc Aguilar recently claimed that Man United are ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Atletico's Saul this summer. The journalist revealed that the midfielder's agent Jonathon Barnett has held talks with the Red Devils over a possible switch to Old Trafford.

It now appears that Saul could be available for considerably less than his release clause and United are at the front of the queue to secure his signature.

How much could Saul cost Man United?

The Daily Mail reiterated that Man United are interested in signing Saul this summer and suggest that the Spaniard has been on the Red Devils’ radar for some time, although his £128m release clause had put them off in the past.

It seems that there is growing belief that the Atletico Madrid midfielder could be available for a fee in the region of £45m according to the report, a sum less than what United paid for Fred in 2018 who cost £47m.

Liverpool are also reportedly admirers of the 26-year-old, however the Manchester outfit are best placed to secure a deal for the Spain international.

Why do Man United need another midfielder?

Reports recently emerged claiming that Paul Pogba has rejected a contract offer worth £350,000 per week at Man United and the Red Devils are now at risk of losing one of their star players as the France international's current deal is set to expire next year.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly already registered an interest in the World Cup winner.

If United do indeed lose Pogba this summer then they'd not only be a man down in the midfield, but they would also lose a player with a lot of quality, therefore it is important that they replace him adequately.

How could Man United’s midfield look next season?

Should the 26-year-old join United's midfield ranks for the upcoming Premier League season, the Red Devils will be well stocked in that area and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could choose to play a diamond in the middle of the park.

This could include Saul, Fred and Scott McTominay with Bruno Fernandes in a more advanced position.

Although, if Solskjaer decides to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation which was utilised frequently last term, then Saul could fit into the side as a deep-lying midfielder. However, he is much better suited to a box-to-box role.

The key word for the Red Devils next season is options as they may finally have a squad capable of competing with the likes of Man City, although it remains to be seen if they can actually challenge.

