Celtic Transfer News: Ange Postecoglou provides honest Ryan Christie update

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he would love to keep soon-to-be out-of-contract Ryan Christie at the club, but some aspects of his future are out of his control, The Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest news involving Ryan Christie?

The midfielder's contract with the Hoops expires at the end of December, meaning that he will be free to leave the club in January unless he agrees a new deal or is sold in the current transfer window.

What has Ange Postecoglou said about Christie?

Postecoglou, who started the 26-year-old in the recent Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, would like the player to be a part of his new era at Celtic.

But he has admitted that he can't control the decision Christie makes.

"In terms of his future, there’s things that I can’t control, but I’d love to keep him at the club if he wants to stay," he said as quoted by the Scottish Sun.

The Hoops boss praised not only Christie's attitude in training, but also how he performed when the Bhoys were reduced to 10 men in the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland.

"Right now he’s a contracted player, he’s got a few months to go on his deal, and he’s training awfully hard. Ryan was outstanding last Tuesday when we went down to ten men."

Is there any chance Christie will sign a new contract?

You would imagine that the chances of Christie signing a new deal are fairly remote. If he wanted to commit his future to the Bhoys he would have done so by now. It is perhaps a promising sign though that the 20-cap Scotland international has been committed to the Hoops so far this season.

He hasn't ruled himself out of contention in case he gets an injury. That will have impressed Postecoglou.

Maybe the former Aberdeen loanee would be more inclined to sign a new deal if the Hoops manage to qualify for the Champions League group stages. That might seem a long way off now, but if Celtic can defeat Midtjylland, then navigate two further rounds, they will reach the group stages.

Would that be enough to tempt Christie to stay and help Celtic try to win the title back? Perhaps he could sign a short-team deal until the end of the season then leave on a free, or alternatively sign an 18-month extension so that the Hoops can get some money for him next summer.

Should Celtic keep playing Christie until the right offer comes in?

Until a bid comes in Christie should be one of the first names on the Celtic team sheet.

The Bhoys will have a much better chance of beating Midtjylland and defeating Hearts in the first league game of the season with Christie in the starting line-up.

He could well add to his seven goals and 15 assists from last season in the week ahead.

