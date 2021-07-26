Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems like John Cena may be sticking around in WWE after next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as the former World Champion has been announced for the September 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It was previously thought that John Cena would only be working with WWE from Money in the Bank until SummerSlam, but the Hollywood megastar has now been announced for the SmackDown show that is slated to take place just under three weeks after the pay-per-view.

The news was confirmed by WWE in a tweet this afternoon, adding the September 10 date to the jampacked 'Summer of Cena' schedule that was announced last week.

The September 10 episode of SmackDown is being as a WWE SuperShow, with Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown set to appear, and fans at Madison Square Garden for the show will be delighted to hear that John Cena will be making an appearance too.

As of right now, this is the only show post-SummerSlam that John Cena has been advertised for, so it's far more likely that this is a one-off appearance for the former World Champion, as opposed to an indication that he'll be regularly on WWE television after SummerSlam.

According to reports, the plan for SummerSlam is still to have John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion. Fans speculated that those plans may have changed when Finn Balor was seemingly inserted into the mix on SmackDown last week.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw is one of the show's that WWE has announced John Cena will be appearing on, and you can catch it live in the UK on BT Sport.

