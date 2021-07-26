Everton quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Toffees players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following an incredibly underwhelming end to the previous campaign, Everton are now set to enter a new dawn under the guidance of Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees opted to controversially hand over the reins at Goodison Park to the former Liverpool boss last month following Carlo Ancelotti's decision to move to Real Madrid.

Having missed out on qualifying for a place in Europe earlier this year, Everton will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about by making an encouraging start to the new term.

Benitez has already been busy in the transfer market as he has managed to seal deals for Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Whereas Begovic and Townsend have yet to be officially allocated shirt numbers for next season, they donned the number 15 and number 14 jerseys during the club's recent pre-season clash with Colombian side Millonarios.

Meanwhile, Gray will be following in the footsteps of James McFadden and Theo Walcott by wearing the number 11 shirt for the Toffees.

After producing a host of impressive displays last season, Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be desperate to make further strides in terms of his development in the coming months.

The latest in a long line of Toffees players who have managed to deliver the goods at this level in the famous number nine shirt, it will be intriguing to see whether the England international is able to reach double figures in terms of goal contributions during the upcoming campaign.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your Everton knowledge by asking you to match up these past and present players with their respective shirt numbers.

Can you get 12 out of 12?

Get involved below!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Richarlison wear for Everton? 8 9 10 7

