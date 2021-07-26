Man Utd want to sign £68m defender as well as Varane

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United want to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as well as Raphael Varane this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

The Daily Mail claim that Man United are preparing for a move to sign Sevilla’s Kounde this summer, as well as pushing ahead in their attempts to secure Varane’s signature from Real Madrid.

The report suggests that the France international has a number of major clubs interested in his services including Chelsea and Real Madrid, although United are now ready to offer him the chance to move to the Premier League.

Sevilla are reportedly preparing to receive offers for the versatile defender, who could be a useful asset for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he can play at both centre-back and right-back.

What has been said about Kounde?

Kounde’s Sevilla centre-back partner Diego Carlos was full of praise for the defender in March and described him as very strong with great qualities.

Speaking in a press conference as per The Daily Mail, Carlos said, “Yes, he has quality and he can play for great European clubs.

“He is a young player who can still improve over time, he has got great qualities, he is very strong and I am sure he can play for a big club as a great defender. We have good communication on and off the pitch and we have a good relationship.”

How much would United pay for Kounde?

According to reports in February from The Daily Mail, Kounde has a release clause in his Sevilla contract that stands at £68m.

However, the report revealed that the Red Devils are reluctant to match the buyout clause despite their continued interest in the France international.

United's apparent disinterest in paying such a high figure for the defender is understandable when recent reports have suggested that they could sign Varane for just €45m (£39m) this summer.

How close are United to signing Varane?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Man United are preparing an official bid for Varane this summer which will be submitted in the next few days. The famed journalist suggested that United’s board are confident of getting the deal done.

The 28-year-old reportedly has an agreement with the Red Devils on personal terms and is not going to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

Should United get deals for Varane and Kounde over the line, they will be well stocked in defence and could be prepared to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

