Liverpool transfer news: Reds tabled £85.5m attacker bid

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool tabled an offer of €100m (£85.5m) for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa which was turned down by the Italians.

What's the latest transfer news involving Federico Chiesa?

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool have tabled an offer of €100m (£85.5m) for Juventus forward Chiesa. Although, it remains unclear when the proposal was actually made to the Turin outfit.

The report reveals that the Italian giants have rejected the Reds’ bid as they see him as pivotal to their project in the coming seasons.

How did Chiesa perform at the Euros?

Chiesa was a key part of Italy's European Championship winning machine and he ended the tournament as his nation's joint top scorer with two goals. He made a name for himself at the Euros with his ability to take on defenders and unleash shots from his favoured right foot.

The 23-year-old proved to be a threat in attacking areas at the championships this summer as he had 2.4 shots on goal each match and completed 1.3 dribbles per game - the second most of any Italy player.

Chiesa also performed admirably for Juventus last season as he netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances for the Serie A side.

What has been said about Chiesa?

Newly appointed Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has recently waxed lyrical over Chiesa and described him as a super player.

“I would definitely want to sign Chiesa,” Nagelsmann told Bild am Sonntag earlier this month as per Football Italia. “He is a super player because he embodies incredible verve and dynamism.

“I’ve known him for a long time and think he’s outstanding, because he’s so carefree, he likes to dribble and goes for the finish quickly. However, he also has a very, very big price-tag.”

Do Liverpool need an £85.5m forward?

Arguably not.

Chiesa wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter at Liverpool with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all jostling for places on the wings. Therefore, the Reds should pursue alternative options that would be happier playing second fiddle to their current attackers.

Liverpool have been recently linked with signing West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and whilst the winger could still be pricey, he is more likely to be content with a substitutes role.

Whatever happens in the remainder of the transfer window, £85.5m is a ludicrous fee to pay for a player that wouldn't be a certainty in Liverpool's starting lineup and the Reds should steer well clear of the Italian should he remain at such an extortionate price.

