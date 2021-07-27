Hungarian Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, News, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Hungarian Grand Prix represents round 11 of the Formula 1 world championship with it the last before the summer break.

The Hungaroring has proven a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton over the years but after a dramatic British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will be looking to make amends and restore some of his points advantage with a victory of his own on the outskirts of Budapest.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend...

Dates

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held over the weekend of July 30th to August 1st.

Tickets

Tickets for the Hungarian Grand Prix can be found here, though most packages are now sold out.

Updates

The Hungarian Grand Prix is set to welcome a crowd to the Hungaroring this weekend which is great to see.

Spectators will need to bring their valid tickets for the event and also a covid immunity wristband that shows they are not currently carrying the virus.

Schedule

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend will follow the below schedule (all times BST:)

Practice 1 - Friday, 30th July, 10:30am

Practice 2 - Friday, 30th July, 2pm

Practice 3 - Saturday, 31st July, 11am

Qualifying - Saturday, 31st July, 2pm

Race - Sunday, 1st August, 2pm

How to watch

You can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also offer highlights of both qualifying and the race on both evenings.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

You can find more Formula 1 news, standings and results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News