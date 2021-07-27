Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As anyone who has attempted to play football will know, scoring from a free-kick is an incredibly hard skill to master.

To beat an opposing goalkeeper from range you have to strike the ball perfectly with the right amount of power, dip and accuracy.

If you attempt to score from a dead-ball situation without properly executing one of those three things properly, it can all go a bit wrong.

It's even worse when a player fails at two of them and SønderjyskE right-back, Emil Holm, can testify to that.

On Monday evening, the 21-year-old defender produced a contender for worst free-kick of the year in his team's 1-0 victory over Vejle Boldklub.

Saul Niguez NEXT for Manchester United? | Football Terrace

Holm lined up a free-kick from a fair way out and he struck the ball with an enormous amount of power.

But the Sweden U21 international's effort didn't dip at all and was ridiculously inaccurate, which resulted in the ball actually flying out of the stadium.

Now, we've seen free-kicks fly into Row Z on numerous occasions. However, we can't recall ever witnessing one depart a ground in a manner like this.

Let's take a look at Holm's wild effort:

That's so bad it's brilliant and footage of Holm's rugby conversion on a football pitch has rightly gone viral on social media.

The Swede's goalscoring record for SønderjyskE is actually far from bad, though.

Per Transfermarkt, Holm has netted five goals in his first 20 appearances for the Danish club, which is a very decent return for a defender.

Clearly, he knows how to ripple the back of the net, so despite pumping the ball out of the stadium on Monday, Holm will likely not be demoted in the free-kick pecking order.

Well, for now at least...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

News Now - Sport News