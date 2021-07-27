Leeds Transfer News: 62-game player drops update on Elland Road future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla does not expect to play for the club again, as reported by AS.

What is Casilla's current situation?

Casilla completed a season-long loan move to Elche earlier this month having spent the last two-and-a-half years at Elland Road.

The 34-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at Leeds, meaning that he could return to the club following his loan spell next summer.

What has Casilla said about his Leeds future?

However, Casilla does not appear to be particularly keen on moving back to Leeds based on his recent comments.

As quoted by AS, the 6 foot 3 shot-stopper spoke of how he wants to stay in Spain beyond this season if things go to plan over the next 12 months.

Casilla said: “Six months ago I had the thought of returning to the Spanish league. I want to thank Leeds, especially Víctor Orta, for all the facilities they gave me to leave. He knows what I can give to this club. It is a normal and current option until the end of the season, but when it ends, if all goes well, there would be no problems to continue. My intention is to stay in Spain."

What is Casilla's record at Leeds?

Having joined the club in January 2019, Casilla has made 62 appearances for Leeds in all competitions.

He was the side's No. 1 for the majority of the 2019/20 season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 36 Championship appearances as Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League.

That turned out to be the high point of his Leeds career as he lost his place in the side to Illan Meslier last year, and featured in just three league matches in 2020/21.

Will he be missed?

It seems unlikely that Leeds will be losing any sleep over the prospect of Casilla never playing for the team again.

During his first year at the club, he was in possession of the gloves and did play his part in Leeds' title-winning campaign. However, he was then handed an eight-game ban by the FA in March 2020 when he was found to have used a racist term towards Charlton's Jonathan Leko earlier in the season.

From that moment, Meslier came into the side and has since shown himself to be a high-class goalkeeper who is now Leeds' undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

With Casilla turning 35 in October, it appears that his best days are behind him and he will struggle to displace Meslier at any point in the future, so it is probably best for all parties if he does move on from Leeds for good next year.

