Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Looking to continue the momentum of welcoming fans back last week, WWE took over the T-Mobiel Center in Kansas City last night for Monday Night Raw.

Damian Priest def. United States Champion Sheamus

Coming off a successful outing against Humberto Carrillo last week, United States Champion Sheamus faced a much different test in the form of Damian Priest this time.

The result was a highly physical Championship Contenders Match that ended nicely for The Archer of Infamy after he connected with Reckoning and seemingly re-injured Sheamus’ nose on his way to victory.

AJ Styles & Omos def. The Viking Raiders in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match

After picking up a monumental victory last week, The Viking Raiders finally got their highly-anticipated rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles & Omos.

Erik & Ivar put forth a valiant effort, but they could not stop The Phenomenal One and his colossal partner, as their fate was sealed after Omos dropped Erik with a huge two-handed Chokeslam and Styles provided the exclamation point with a Springboard 450 Splash.

Drew McIntyre def. Veer by disqualification

Following a heated verbal exchange that saw Drew McIntyre apologize for not hitting Shanky more than 34 times with a steel chair last week, Jinder Mahal sent his other cohort, Veer, into the ring to do battle with The Scottish Warrior.

Mahal’s attempt to slide a steel chair to Veer was foiled by a wicked Claymore Kick from McIntyre. The former WWE Champion then turned his attention to Mahal’s lawyer, who was the latest associate of The Modern Day Maharaja to suffer McIntyre’s wrath.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina def. Eva Marie & Doudrop

Eva Marie & Doudrop set out to take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina in an all-important Championship Contenders Match, but Alexa Bliss could not wait to make her presence felt.

Bliss and Lilly presented “The Lilly-lution” in order to distract Eva Marie, leading to a win for Natalya & Tamina after Tamina delivered a swift Superkick to Eva.

Karrion Kross def. Keith Lee

NXT Champion Karrion Kross aimed to bounce back in a big way after coming up short in his Raw debut against Jeff Hardy, and he did just that against former NXT Champion Keith Lee.

After an intensely physical battle, Kross locked in his patented Kross Jacket submission and forced Lee to tap out, earning himself his first victory on Monday nights.

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor def. MACE & T-BAR

It was finally time for Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to see how they would gel as a team, facing the tall task of taking on MACE & T-BAR.

Ali & Mansoor put up an impressive fight, making their tag team debut a successful one after Ali delivered a massive DDT to T-BAR on the outside of the ring and Mansoor rolled up MACE to pick up the pin.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin in a Handicap Match

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley refused to even dignify Goldberg’s challenge with a response but did make sure to point out that he will not be disrespected by anyone.

This prompted a surprising appearance from Lashley’s former Hurt Business cohorts, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, who united in the cause to try and take down The All Mighty.

Lashley dominated the match, cementing his victory by hitting Benjamin with Goldberg’s Spear and Jackhammer combination and planting Alexander with the Dominator.

Riddle def. John Morrison

Riddle was feeling good heading into action against “America’s Moist Wanted” John Morrison, and a back-and-forth battle ensued until Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos hit the scene.

Omos went on to destroy Riddle’s prized scooter, leading Morrison to pick up the win over Riddle with Starship Pain.

The Raw Tag Team Champions weren’t done dishing out the punishment, as The Phenomenal One hit the ring to deliver a massive Styles Clash to Riddle.

Reginald def. R-Truth in a 24/7 Championship Match

The rules of the 24/7 Championship were temporarily suspended as R-Truth got an official attempt to win back his baby, but new champion Reginald wasn’t about to let it happen.

The aerodynamic Reggie managed to retain his title after a lightning-quick senton to Truth and made sure to escape as quickly as he could.

Charlotte Flair def. Nikki A.S.H.

Charlotte Flair took to the ring to prove that she can beat Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., and that is exactly what The Queen did in the main event.

Despite suffering the defeat, The Almost Superhero was quick to get back on her feet and challenge Flair to a rematch next week, which The Queen gladly accepted. The 11-time Women’s Champion then made sure to get the last laugh, unleashing a vicious assault on Nikki A.S.H

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw in the lead up to SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News