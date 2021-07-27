Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's nothing quite like seeing a professional footballer miss a chance that your granny could score with ease.

Last Saturday afternoon, football fans were treated to one the worst gaffes in front of goal for quite some time during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Ajax, which we reported HERE.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee failed to score from two yards out after rounding the goalkeeper, with the Dutchman's attempt at walking the ball over the line resulting in him being tackled and humiliated.

It was a horrendous error, but the Bayern youngster can at least rest slightly easier at the fact that his miss came during a pre-season game and not in a competitive setting.

Sadly, the same cannot be said about Nicolas Reniero.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time, the striker produced the latest contender for 'worst miss of 2021' and this one occurred in an Argentine top-flight fixture.

The Argentinos Juniors man latched on to a poor back pass by a Newell's Old Boys defender in stoppage-time and then rounded the opposition's goalkeeper, Alan Aguerre.

Reneiro was the presented with an empty goal to aim at and he had plenty of time to get his attempt at goal right.

But after taking a decent touch and setting himself, the 26-year-old somehow managed to fire the ball over the crossbar from around three yards out.

The miss from Reniero is so bad that footage of it almost looks fake.

The worst miss of 2021 so far?

We're almost lost for words to be honest.

The cliche 'it was easier to score' is thrown around a bit too often these days, but it's certainly the perfect way to describe Reniero's blunder.

Thankfully for the Argentinos Juniors forward, his miss wasn't too costly as his team still secured a 1-0 victory, which was their first of the new season.

