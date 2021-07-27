West Ham Transfer News: Irons eye "open-minded" 42-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are pushing to sign Udinese's Jens Stryger Larsen, as reported by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Stryger Larsen?

The 30-year-old has reportedly already turned down the option of joining Galatasaray this summer but now West Ham have made their move to sign him.

It seems that the Hammers want to make swift progress, as they are due to hold further talks with Udinese over Stryger Larsen "in the next few hours."

What were Stryger Larsen's stats in 2020/21?

Having missed Udinese's opening five league games last year due to injury, Stryger Larsen featured in each of the 33 Serie fixtures that followed.

He scored twice during the side's league campaign, with his strikes coming in away games against Atalanta and Udinese.

His performances earned him a place in Denmark's squad for Euro 2020, and he went on to play in all six of the team's matches on their run to the semi-finals to take his international caps tally to 42.

What has Stryger Larsen previously said about his future?

Back in January, Stryger Larsen was asked about how he saw his future panning out. Speaking to Goal, he acknowledged that he was content at Udinese but admitted that he wanted to test himself at another club at some point.

Stryger Larsen said: "I'm very happy here at Udinese and I still have a contract until the summer of 2022," he says. "But, personally, I would also like to challenge myself at the highest level possible. So, I'm not saying 'I will stay at Udinese forever and finish my career here.'

"I would also like to try something else. And I've also made that clear to the club. When it's going to happen, and how, or where I'm headed, it's hard to know. It's a difficult question right now, particularly in times like these.

"But I'm open-minded in terms of trying something else. And that doesn't mean I'd only like to try in England or Spain; I can even see myself trying something else in Italy, because I really enjoy the league."

Is he the ideal signing for West Ham heading into the 2021/22 season?

Stryger Larsen seems to be open to moving to the Premier League, and if West Ham can convince him that a move to east London is his best option, this would be the ideal signing for them right now.

The Irons are set to have a packed schedule next term, as they prepare to play in the Europa League. Therefore, David Moyes will need to use his squad wisely, and having players who can cover multiple positions will be particularly useful.

This is where Stryger Larsen comes into play. He has shown throughout his career that he can play down either flank, while he can also drop into central defence or central midfield if needed.

His versatility could be key for West Ham next year, as it would allow Moyes to rotate some of his best players from time to time so that his squad can remain as fresh as possible throughout the campaign.

