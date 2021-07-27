Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence Patch Notes: Release Date, Download Size, Seer, Ranked Arenas and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends is moving on to Season 10 and Emergence - with several changes and alterations due to be made.

The successful battle royale franchise has done phenomenally well since its introduction to the gaming scene in 2019 and is creating its own legacy right now with masses of new players joining every year.

Respawn and EA showcased more content for fans to digest on the back of its EA Play Live expo, with a gameplay trailer regarding what players can expect from the newest legend Seer and the alterations to World's Edge.

With an all-new Battle Pass and game modes to conquer, let's not waste any time and dive into what changes will be made with the Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence patch notes.

Apex Legends Season 10 Patch Notes

The full list of patch notes has yet to be released by Respawn and EA and we will post them here as soon as they become available.

Release Date

We know that Emergence will be released to the world on Tuesday 3rd August 2021, and we expect this patch to be launched on the same day.

Download Size

At this time, it is not clear what the download size will be. But fear not, we will provide an update as soon as we find out more information on this topic.

Seer

Seer, the newest legend added to Apex Legends, will come equipped with an array of abilities that will put his enemies on the back foot. The question remains in regards to how powerful he will be compared to others.

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor. Seer can track enemies with a heartbeat sensor and obtain information on their whereabouts within close proximity.

Heartbeat Sensor. Seer can track enemies with a heartbeat sensor and obtain information on their whereabouts within close proximity. Tactical: Moth Drones. Once tracked down with the Heartbeat Sensor, Seer can send out his moth drones to keep track of enemy movements, similar to Bloodhound's Scan.

Moth Drones. Once tracked down with the Heartbeat Sensor, Seer can send out his moth drones to keep track of enemy movements, similar to Bloodhound's Scan. Ultimate: Seer’s moth combines to create a large dome that identifies and tracks enemy footsteps when moving at pace.

To match, an all-new weapon, the Rampage LMG, will be part of the Season 10 update and one of the main additions to the Apex series.

Ranked Arenas

As far as Ranked Arenas are concerned, the following new maps will be added to this game mode:

Kings Canyon

World's Edge

Olympus

Details are still limited on Ranked Arenas and we will provide an update once more information is unveiled by the game's developers.

