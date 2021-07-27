Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden suffers last gasp semi-final loss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With 10 medals so far at this year’s Games, this has been Great Britain’s best-ever start to an Olympics and the highest number of gold medals gained at this point in the competition.

There was plenty of British success last night, while there was also a huge upset in the women’s tennis singles.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from the past 24 hours, what events to keep an eye on today and which GB stars are in action later.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Bianca Walkden loses taekwondo semi-final

Team GB’s Bianca Walkden suffered a devastating defeat to South Korea’s Lee Da-bin in the Olympic taekwondo +67kg semi-final.

Walkden was 24-22 to the good with three seconds on the clock, but Lee landed a head-kick in the final second to win 25-24.

The 29-year-old lost at the same stage at Rio in 2016, losing in a golden-point round.he could still claim bronze later today, however, as she also did five years ago.

Georgia Taylor-Brown wins triathlon silver

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver in the women’s triathlon, just 12 weeks after being on crutches.

The 27-year-old revealed she almost missed the Games with a leg injury and had to prove she was fit just a week before flying out to Japan.

Taylor-Brown, who is the current world champion, suffered a bike puncture which left her 22 seconds adrift of the leading pack at one stage, but she battled back with a superb run to secure second place.

Naomi Osaka loses in tennis singles third round

Japanese star Naomi Osaka suffered a shock defeat in her home Olympics, losing to Czech Republic’s Markéta Vondroušová in straight sets.

The 23-year-old was given the honour of lighting the Olympic Cauldron last week and was heavily tipped for a medal in Tokyo, but she was beaten 6-1 6-4 by the world number 42.

The four-time major winner had won 25 of her previous 26 matches on a hard court, but admitted she felt “a lot of pressure” coming into these Games and that it was all “a bit much” for her first Olympics.

US women’s basketball team extend win-streak to 50 games

The US women’s basketball team secured their 50th successive Olympic victory with a hard-fought 81-72 win against Nigeria.

The American team are seeking their seventh consecutive gold medal but started slowly, trailing 20-17 after the first quarter. However, the US took control thereafter as centre Brittney Griner notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Four-time Women’s National Basketball Association champion Sue Bird also registered her 100th Olympic assist in what is her fifth Games.

Caroline Dubois wins Olympic boxing opener

British youngster Caroline Dubois won her first Olympic fight comfortably, beating Kosovo’s Donjeta Sadiku via unanimous decision in the women’s lightweight division.

The former Olympic youth gold medallist controlled the contest throughout and will face Rashida Ellis of the USA in the last 16.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Football

It’s the final round of the women’s football group stages with a number of quarter-final spots still up for grabs.

Great Britain and Japan are both in action at 12:00 BST. The hosts must win against Chile and hope other results go their way to be assured of qualification.

Barbra Banda will look to add to her six goals at this year’s Games as Zambia face Brazil at 12:30 BST.

Artistic Gymnastics

Simone Biles will look to claim her first gold medal of this year’s Olympics in the artistic gymnastics team all-around final at 11:45.

Biles was less than perfect in qualifying as the US finished behind the Russian Olympic Committee, but will fancy her chances of adding to her four gold medals from Rio in 2016.

Softball

It’s the gold medal match of the women’s softball at 12:00 today, as Japan face the United States in a repeat of the 2008 final in Beijing.

Japan won gold that time around and this year is the first time the event has been contested since then.

Softball will not return at Paris 2024, so for many, this could be the only opportunity to claim an Olympic gold medal.

Team GB watch

Team GB to face Canada in women’s football tournament

Hege Riise’s Team GB side have won both of their group games so far and already secured a spot in the quarter-finals.

They’ll be keen to finish top of the group, however, and face an unbeaten Canada side who are on four points so far.

A draw is enough for Britain to go through in first place, while a Canada win would see them clinch the top spot.

Team GB to compete in artistic gymnastics team final

The United States and Russian Olympic Committee are expected to challenge for gold, but Britain have also qualified for the all-around team final later today.

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova are all making their Olympic debuts, but showed plenty of composure in qualification to finish in sixth.

Bianca Walkden goes for taekwondo bronze

After suffering heartbreak in the semi-final, Walken will compete for taekwondo bronze at 13:00 BST.

Victory would see her claim a second Olympic medal, having also won bronze at Rio in 2016.

