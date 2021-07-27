Celtic Transfer News: Celtic consider swoop for talent Wayne Rooney rates highly

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County defender Lee Buchanan has caught the attention of Celtic's scouts, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest news involving Lee Buchanan?

The report discloses that Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is on the lookout for fresh faces this summer.

Bolstering the defence appears to be a particular priority, and Buchanan, who has played at both left-back and centre-half, is a player that is interesting Celtic.

The report also reveals that Buchanan's Derby team-mate, right-back Nathan Byrne, is a possible signing target as well.

How did Buchanan perform last season?

The 20-year-old, who is rated at £2.25m by Transfermarkt, was a mainstay for Derby last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Whoscored shows that the starlet performed well in both defence and attack for the Rams. Buchanan made the joint-fifth most tackles per Championship game in the team, with an average of 1.6.

Going forward, he made the third most assists with three. That ability to perform well going forward and backwards could be appealing to Postecoglou.

What has Wayne Rooney said about Buchanan?

One man who is a fan of Buchanan's performances is Derby manager Wayne Rooney. The Rams boss rates the player highly, and he has tipped him to go far in the game.

"He's a top, top player. I'd argue he's one of the best young left-backs in the country. And he can go to another level as well. He's a real top player," Rooney said in February, as quoted by The Athletic's Derby County correspondent Ryan Conway.

Why are Derby so keen to keep Buchanan?

The Daily Record reports that the Rams are keen to keep hold of the defender not only because they rate Buchanan highly, but because they are currently under a transfer embargo. As it stands, Derby can only sign free agents on a one-year contract or agree six-month loan deals.

With no prospect of signing players on long-term deals at the moment, Derby will want to keep hold of their most important players until the embargo ends.

Even though Derby might want to keep Buchanan, if he is a signing that Celtic really want then they should make a bid that will force the Rams to sell.

The Bhoys need to get some players in soon with the league season starting in less than a week. Only time will tell if their interest is strong enough to push through a deal for Buchanan by then.

