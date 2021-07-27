Rangers Transfer News: Gers set to make significant profit on imminent deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are set to make a profit when George Edmundson completes his move to Ipswich Town, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving George Edmundson?

The report discloses that the centre-back is set to move to Portman Road in a deal worth £1m - which is £200k more than what Rangers paid Oldham for the 23-year-old.

That profit could eventually increase too. Should the defender help Ipswich secure promotion out of League One, the Ibrox club will get a further windfall next summer.

Enter Giveaway

Why is Edmundson out of favour at Rangers?

Edmundson has not been able to hold down a first-team place at Ibrox since he joined the Gers in 2019. In total, he has made 17 appearances for the club, with just two of those coming last season.

One reason for his lack of game time is the performances of the other centre-backs at Rangers. Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun have all performed admirably over the last 12 months, helping the Gers win the title and complete an unbeaten league campaign.

The other reason that Edmundson has been out of favour is because he and teammate Jordan Jones were suspended by the club last November for breaching virus regulations.

That incident saw the player hit with a seven-game suspension, which all but ended his Rangers career. The 6 ft 3 defender spent the second-half of last season on loan at Derby.

Will Rangers look to sign another centre-back to replace Edmundson?

It seems unlikely Steven Gerrard will be looking to sign a replacement centre-back unless another one leaves in the transfer window. Edmundson didn't have much of a future at Ibrox - the Rangers boss will be content with letting the move go ahead.

The Gers have plenty of cover at centre-back, as Transfermarkt shows that as well as Helander, Goldson and Balogun there is also Nikola Katic in the squad.

He will be pushing for a place in the side after he completes his recovery from a knee injury. It was reported recently that the Croatian doesn't want to leave the Ibrox club on loan and intends on getting back into the first-team.

Unless something changes, Gerrard will surely want to keep faith in the defenders that won the title last season.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Have Rangers done well in this transfer deal?

Rangers have done well in this deal. They are set to make a profit on a player who was surplus to requirements, and as already stated that profit could eventually increase.

The Gers will surely be looking to do that kind of deal more often in the future, perhaps with far bigger sums of money if a player like Ryan Kent is involved. Transfermarkt currently value him at £12.6m.

It will be interesting to see if more Rangers players that are out of favour move on before the window closes.

News Now - Sport News