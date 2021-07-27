Valorant: NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 Schedule

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just a few days away from the final Challengers event in the North American Valorant competition. Here's how it stacks up heading into Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Eight teams will be competing to qualify for four spots in the NA Challengers Playoffs in August. Sentinels, XSET, 100 Thieves, and Team Envy, are already set to participate in the Playoffs, with all teams looking at the all-important Champions Tour or, at least, the Last Chance Qualifier at the end of the year.

VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2

The eight teams competing in the final Challengers event will consist of the bottom four from Challengers 1 and the four teams who qualified via the Challengers 2 open. The teams that made it through the open will be matched up against those from 1 in the first round.

Challengers 1 Teams

Gen.G Esports

Version1

Rise

Kansas City Pioneers

Qualifying Teams from the Open

FaZe Clan

TSM

T1

Luminosity

Here's the schedule for the matches:

Schedule

All times are in CT and subject to change or delays.

July 29th

Upper bracket round one

2 pm CT: Gen.G vs TSM

2 pm CT: Version vs T1

4:30 pm CT: Pioneers vs Luminosity

4:30pm CT: Rise vs. FaZe Clan

7 pm CT: Lower bracket round one

July 30th

2 pm CT: Upper bracket round two (NA Challengers Playoffs qualifying round)

4:30 pm CT: Lower bracket round two (NA Challengers Playoffs qualifying round)

July 31

2 pm CT: Upper bracket final

4:30 pm CT: Lower bracket round three

7 pm CT: Lower bracket final

August 1st

2 pm CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)

