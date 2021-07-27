Call of Duty Vanguard: Fresh Leak Emerges Around Fan-Favourite Killstreak Which Could Be Involved In Reveal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard will be arriving this year on all platforms and players will be thoroughly excited to hear about the latest leak around a particular killstreak from Modern Warfare 2.

It looks like this killstreak will be making a new appearance in the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone reveal.

Sadly we are not entirely sure when this reveal will be but we will provide you with updates as soon as possible.

COD announced Black Ops Cold War in this way and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them do it again.

Audio Leak Reveals AC-130 Could be Involved in Vanguard Launch

The latest leak for Vanguard has surfaced on Twitter and this was quite a different leak than we are used to as it was just a simple two second audio file.

This audio file was posted on social media by Alaix COD and he is a reliable Call of Duty leaker on the platform.

Gamers who are huge fans of the Call of Duty community would have immediately recognised the audio file as it's something many would have heard while playing Modern Warfare 2.

The game released in 2009 had a killstreak which was adored by the fanbase - the AC-130 Gunship. This killstreak would require you to get 11 kills without dying and when in use you were controlling a gunship in the sky which had huge explosive ammunition so you could reign fire down on your opponents.

The audio file says ‘Enemy AC-130 inbound’ and this the exact same audio which gamers would hear when playing MW2.

Alaix COD supported this file with the caption ‘The only hint for the event’ and this has sent the COD community crazy and wanting more information.

For now, this is all we know about the upcoming event and hopefully we find out more soon, but to hear that the AC-130 is involved is very exciting for the COD community.

