Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners willing to meet Premier League star's wage demands

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Express, Arsenal are ready to meet Tammy Abraham's wage demands this summer ahead of a proposed switch to north London.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Tammy Abraham?

The Express claim that Arsenal are ready to agree on personal terms with Chelsea's Tammy Abraham ahead of a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

The England international is currently earning a weekly wage of £80,000 and the report suggests that the 23-year-old wants to earn £125,000 per week - a salary the Gunners have indicated that they are prepared to pay.

Enter here

Would Abraham be an improvement on Arsenal's strike options?

Arguably not, but he'd certainly be another useful option for Mikel Arteta.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is Arsenal's big name in attack, although he scored just ten Premier League goals last season behind Alexandre Lacazette who netted 13 - the most of any Arsenal player.

Transfer News LIVE: Gil joins Spurs, Arsenal consider Ramsdale bid, Martial to leave United

Prior to last term, Aubameyang had scored 22 league goals in back to back campaigns for the Gunners, therefore he must be considered as their main attacker.

Abraham would undoubtedly be a useful option at Arsenal though having scored six goals in England's top flight last season in just 12 starts for Chelsea - equating to only 1036 minutes of action.

Arsenal CONFIDENT they can land James Maddison this summer! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What issues are there in signing Abraham?

The Express reveals that Arsenal lead the race for Abraham's signature this summer, although they face competition from Premier League pair Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The 23-year-old would reportedly be available for £40m, however the initial report makes it somewhat unclear as to whether Arsenal would be interested in a loan deal or a permanent transfer for the forward.

While their willingness to meet Abraham's wage demands suggests a long-term deal, the report claims that Chelsea's £40m price-tag is putting potential suitors off a permanent move. The Blues are also said to be ready to loan out Abraham with a view to a permanent transfer.

1 of 10 True or false: Kieran Tierney was born in Scotland True False

Which strikers could leave Arsenal this summer?

According to reports in March from Football.London, Arsenal would be willing to let Lacazette leave the Gunners this summer should they receive a good offer for the Frenchman.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the north London outfit and it's likely that Arsenal don't want to let him leave the club for nothing next year.

The Gunners could end up being short of strikers for the upcoming campaign as famed journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that West Ham, Watford and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The journalist suggested that the forward has received a new contract proposal from Arsenal, although the 22-year-old is yet to extend his terms at the Emirates.

News Now - Sport News