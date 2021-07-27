Portsmouth Transfer News: Pompey edging closer to sealing deal for 6ft 4inch shot-stopper

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth stepped up their preparations for the upcoming League One campaign by taking on Luton Town in a pre-season friendly last weekend.

Gassan Ahadme's first-half strike sealed a draw for Pompey in this particular fixture at Kenilworth Road.

Whilst manager Danny Cowley would have been encouraged by his side's display, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to make some alterations to his squad between now and the start of the season.

Having already secured the services of Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent, Gavin Bazunu and Ahadme, the 44-year-old could now be about to bolster his options in the goalkeeping position if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, Portsmouth are set to hold talks with Peterborough United goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai today over a potential deal.

The shot-stopper was placed on the transfer list by Posh following the club's promotion to the Championship after failing to make an appearance in the third-tier earlier this year.

Whereas Gyollai did feature on four occasions for Peterborough in the EFL Trophy during the previous campaign, he was unable to overtake Christy Pym in the pecking order at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Making reference to the keeper's current situation, Peterborough Director of Football Barry Fry has suggested that the club are willing to cancel his contract in order to pave the way for a move to Fratton Park.

The former Birmingham City manager said: "Dan is going down to Portsmouth to have a chat with them about a move.

"We are happy to cancel his contract by mutual consent and he can negotiate a deal with Portsmouth."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Portsmouth currently have Alex Bass and Bazunu at their disposal, it could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Cowley if he is able to finalise a deal for Gyollai.

The six-foot four-inch keeper's arrival may force this particular duo to step up their performance levels next season which in turn could have a positive impact on Pompey's fortunes.

For Gyollai's sake, a move to Portsmouth could provide him with a fresh start following what has been a difficult period in his career.

If the Hungarian is able to make a positive impression on Cowley, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he eventually becomes an important player for Pompey in the not too distant future.

