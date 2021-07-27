UFC 265: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know
Two major Championship fights headline the upcoming UFC 265 card from Houston, Texas on Saturday, August 7th.
The major fight card from the Ultimate Fighting Championships will see an Interim Heavyweight Champion crowned. Current 265lb Champion Francis Ngannou is unable to compete in August, therefore the UFC has sanctioned a fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane to confirm who will be holding the biggest strap in the business ahead of Ngannou's return.
UFC Bantamweight GOAT Amanda Nunes will also be in action when she takes on Julianna Pena in August. Pena has been calling out Nunes for some time and UFC President Dana White has said that she "drove him crazy" trying to make the fight happen.
Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 265:
Date
UFC 265 takes place on Saturday, August 7th.
Location
The event will be airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas, United States.
Card
Here's the card for UFC 265:
- UFC Interim Heavyweight Title - Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane
- UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title - Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Pena
Main Card and Prelims:
- 135 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
- 170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
- 205 lbs.: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield
- 135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
- 135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons
- 115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
- 135 lbs.: Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong
- 115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
UK Start Time
The main card of UFC 265 starts Sunday, August 8th at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on BT Sport 1.
