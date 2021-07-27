UFC 265: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two major Championship fights headline the upcoming UFC 265 card from Houston, Texas on Saturday, August 7th.

The major fight card from the Ultimate Fighting Championships will see an Interim Heavyweight Champion crowned. Current 265lb Champion Francis Ngannou is unable to compete in August, therefore the UFC has sanctioned a fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane to confirm who will be holding the biggest strap in the business ahead of Ngannou's return.

UFC Bantamweight GOAT Amanda Nunes will also be in action when she takes on Julianna Pena in August. Pena has been calling out Nunes for some time and UFC President Dana White has said that she "drove him crazy" trying to make the fight happen.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 265:

Latest News

Date

UFC 265 takes place on Saturday, August 7th.

Location

The event will be airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas, United States.

Card

Here's the card for UFC 265:

UFC Interim Heavyweight Title - Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title - Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Pena

Main Card and Prelims:

135 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

205 lbs.: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

135 lbs.: Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UK Start Time

The main card of UFC 265 starts Sunday, August 8th at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on BT Sport 1.

